Left Menu

Delhi Assembly's 2-day session to begin on Monday

The Delhi Assemblys two-day session will begin from Monday for taking up legislative work, government officials said on Sunday.According to officials, the session of the Assembly will begin at 11 am on Monday and a bill related to establishing the Delhi Teachers University is likely to be tabled in the House.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2022 22:00 IST | Created: 02-01-2022 22:00 IST
Delhi Assembly's 2-day session to begin on Monday
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Assembly's two-day session will begin from Monday for taking up legislative work, government officials said on Sunday.

According to officials, the session of the Assembly will begin at 11 am on Monday and a bill related to establishing the Delhi Teachers University is likely to be tabled in the House. A bulletin of the Delhi Assembly had last month said that the session will be for two days on January 3 and 4. Subject to the exigencies of business, the sitting of the House may be extended, it said.

Officials said that, due to increasing number of Covid cases, MLAs and officials will have to wear face mask and practice social distancing. The session will have a Question Hour and the members will be able to raise issues of importance under special mention. During the session, Opposition BJP will corner the AAP government on issues of excise policy, rising Covid cases and public transport situation, BJP functionaries said.

They said that the BJP had given a notice for discussion on various issues including spike in Covid cases, new liquor policy, public transport among others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HDFC Life completes acquisition of Exide Life; merger to take place shortly

HDFC Life completes acquisition of Exide Life; merger to take place shortly

 India
2
Saudi Arabia's decision to ban Tablighi Jamaat has sent ripples across South Asia

Saudi Arabia's decision to ban Tablighi Jamaat has sent ripples across South...

 Saudi Arabia
3
Science News Roundup: Iran space launch fails to put payloads into orbit, official says; Biden extends U.S. support for International Space Station through 2030

Science News Roundup: Iran space launch fails to put payloads into orbit, of...

 Global
4
Study finds Zika-virus therapy protects the fetal mouse brain

Study finds Zika-virus therapy protects the fetal mouse brain

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022