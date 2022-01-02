Delhi Assembly's 2-day session to begin on Monday

The Delhi Assembly's two-day session will begin from Monday for taking up legislative work, government officials said on Sunday.

According to officials, the session of the Assembly will begin at 11 am on Monday and a bill related to establishing the Delhi Teachers University is likely to be tabled in the House. A bulletin of the Delhi Assembly had last month said that the session will be for two days on January 3 and 4. Subject to the exigencies of business, the sitting of the House may be extended, it said.

Officials said that, due to increasing number of Covid cases, MLAs and officials will have to wear face mask and practice social distancing. The session will have a Question Hour and the members will be able to raise issues of importance under special mention. During the session, Opposition BJP will corner the AAP government on issues of excise policy, rising Covid cases and public transport situation, BJP functionaries said.

They said that the BJP had given a notice for discussion on various issues including spike in Covid cases, new liquor policy, public transport among others.

