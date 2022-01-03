Left Menu

T'gana Health Minister launches COVID-19 vaccination drive for 15-18 age group

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 03-01-2022 12:24 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 12:23 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Telangana Health Minister T Harish Rao on Monday launched the COVID-19 inoculation drive for children in the age group of 15-18 years at a health center in the city.

He said 1,014 vaccination centers have been started in the state for the 15-18 age group which are an addition to the existing adult vaccination centers.

Observing that 18.70 lakh children in the age group of 15-18 are estimated to be eligible for receiving the shots in the state, he appealed to the parents and teachers to take the initiative to get the eligible teenagers vaccinated.

Noting that COVID-19 cases are on the rise in the state and the country, he appealed to the citizens to take vaccination without fail and to follow COVID-appropriate behavior.

The state has achieved 101 percent inoculation in administering the first dose for the adult population and the state is ahead of the national average in providing the second dose, Harish Rao said, However, about 20 lakh people are due to take their second dose and they should get vaccinated themselves, he said.

Harish Rao said the state government has geared up to deal with a possible third wave by readying 21 lakh home isolation kits, installing oxygen generation plants, procuring necessary medicines, among others.

On reports that a medical student at Suryapet town was subjected to ragging by his seniors, the Health Minister said the state Director of Medical Education has been asked to ascertain whether the ragging incident happened or not.

If it was found that a ragging incident has indeed happened, tough action would be taken against the students who indulged in ragging, he said.

