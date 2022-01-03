CGHS wellness centre inaugurated in Nashik; to cover 1.6 lakh beneficiaries

A wellness center under the Central Government Health Scheme was inaugurated in Nashik in Maharashtra by Union minister Bharati Pawar on Monday.

The center, which will give a host of facilities to around 1.6 lakh beneficiaries, including 71,000 Central government employees and pensioners, is the fourth in the state after similar ones in Mumbai, Pune, and Nagpur.

Speaking on the occasion, the Union minister of state for health and family welfare said six All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) campuses were established in different states under the tenure of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and now, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, 22 such facilities have been established, including one under completion in Nagpur in Maharashtra.

She also said the Centre had given permission for 157 medical colleges nationwide and the aim was to create 1.5 lakh CGHS wellness centers over the next few years.

''The coronavirus outbreak emphasized the need to strengthen health infrastructure, which is being done by the Modi government. So far, 145 crore vaccine doses have been administered against the infection,'' she said.

Local MP Hemant Godse said the Centre must start an AIIMS campus on the 100-acre land in Gandhinagar here belonging to the Government of India Press.

