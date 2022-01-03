NMIMS NMATbyGMAC additional registration window to start from 3rd to 9th January 2022

- NMIMS accepts score of the first NMAT examination attempted by the candidate only - NMIMS offers 1680 seats across all campus MUMBAI, India, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SVKM's NMIMS Deemed-to-be University's School of Business Management in Mumbai and School of Management at Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Navi Mumbai, and Indore is offering students who have missed enrolling for the entrance test an additional registration window, for the NMATbyGMAC exam, from 3rd to 9th January 2022.

Speaking on the extension of the application dates, Dr Prashant Mishra, Dean, School of Business Management, SVKM's NMIMS, Deemed to be University, Mumbai, said, ''On receiving multiple requests from the students, we are delighted to offer this additional window of the NMATbyGMAC exam. This additional window will not only aid students who have missed taking the test earlier but also those who wished to apply to NMIMS MBA program but didn't do so. At NMIMS we believe that students need to be future ready and develop skill sets that are in sync with the industry requirements. Given the exam slots are limited and are on a firstcome-firstserve basis only, students should make the most of it in the given time extension.'' NMATbyGMAC score is based on the performance of candidates across Language Skills, Quantitative Skills and Logical Reasoning. Students who wish to apply at NMIMS, which offers 1680 seats can choose various programs at NMIMS School of Business Management in Mumbai and School of Management at Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Navi Mumbai and Indore.

Admission Procedure: Step 1: • Register for the NMATbyGMACexam at https://nmat.nmims.edu • Last day to register for the exam is 09 January 2022 Step 2: Apply for NMIMS at nmat.nmims.edu • Note: Important changes introduced by NMIMS for MBA Admissions 2022 • NMIMS accepts score of the first NMAT examination attempted by the candidate • The registration fee will be Rs 2,300 plus taxes for the main attempt An MBA degree with NMIMS School of Business Management with core specializations in various disciplines equips students and aspiring entrepreneurs with capabilities that are required in the new economy. This additional registration window will serve as an opportunity for students in these uncertain times of the pandemic, especially for those have not been able to take the test earlier. Missing this window means forgoing a year of one's professional journey.

About SVKM's NMIMS University : Established in 1981, NMIMS is today recognized as a globally reputed university with strong industry ties. It offers multiple disciplines of study across 8 campuses that consist of 17 specialized schools, more than 17000 students, and 750 full-time faculty members, 10 faculty members with Fulbright Scholarship and Humboldt International Scholarship for post-doctoral researchers. It is known for its consistent academic quality and research-focused approach towards holistic education. SVKM's NMIMS has been granted Category-I Deemed University status by Graded Autonomy Regulation 2018 by MHRD/UGC and NMIMS Mumbai Campus is NAAC accredited with a CGPA of 3.59.

