Launch of Internshala Career Scholarship for Girls (ICSG) - 2022

Internshala, the recruitment and training platform, has announced its annual scholarship, Internshala Career Scholarship for Girls (ICSG) — 2022. ICSG is an annual award of INR 25,000. The reward is meant to recognise a girl who has fought against odds to pursue a career of her dreams in any field — academics, sports, arts, or any other field. The scholarship will be awarded as an allowance for pursuing an internship or undertaking a project in the chosen field, payment towards a specialized training program, special equipment, etc.

Any girl of Indian nationality between the age group of 17 to 23 years (as of 31st December 2021) is eligible to apply for the scholarship by 15th January 2022. To apply, the girl students need to fill this form and state their career objective. The applications will be shortlisted based on four elements including the fight against odds, achievement, purpose, and need.

The application process consists of three steps — 1. Online form – Submission of application.

2. Interview – A short-list for a telephonic interview would be announced and interviews would be conducted. You would be asked to furnish all the necessary documents and proofs before the interview.

3. Referee check – After the interview, your referee (provided in the form) would be contacted for verification, after which the final winner would be selected and announced.

The inspiration for this scholarship lies in the sad coincidence that Nirbhaya’s struggle for life ended on the same day that Internshala celebrated its second anniversary (29th December 2012). Through ICSG, Internshala has been able to help girls who after fighting against the odds and overcoming hardships, are still pursuing their careers relentlessly.

The winner of ICSG-2021 was Sneha Shankar, a third-year B.Com student from Bangalore, Karnataka. She lost her father at the age of 12 which left Sneha and her mother with no financial support. Her hard work and perseverance have helped her in powering through various odds. Due to her academic excellence and persistence, she had received financial support from both school and college administration. In order to supplement her finances further, she started tutoring students. This income helped her in pursuing her long-held dream of pursuing a career in chartered accountancy. Sneha used this scholarship amount to pay her college fees.

