PM to launch projects worth Rs 4,800 cr in Manipur
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Manipur on Tuesday to inaugurate 13 projects and lay foundation stones of nine more, according to Chief Secretary Rajesh Kumar.
The 22 projects taken together are worth Rs 4,800 crore, he said.
Elaborate security arrangements have been made in Manipur for the day's programme, which will be attended by Governor La Ganesan, Chief Minister N Biren Singh, Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Education Rajkumar Ranjan Singh.
Meanwhile, insurgent outfits have registered their protest against Modi's visit to the state.
CorCom, an umbrella body of several militant organisations, said in a release that a state-wide shut down will come into effect from 1 am of Tuesday and continue till PM's departure.
The group claimed that attempts were being made to ''expand colonial administration'' in Manipur.
Another outfit, National Revolutionary Front, Manipur (NRFM), said that there was no reason to celebrate the the visit of the prime minister to Manipur.
