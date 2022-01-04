Left Menu

COVID-19: Night curfew imposed, educational institutions shut in Punjab

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 04-01-2022 11:09 IST | Created: 04-01-2022 11:04 IST
COVID-19: Night curfew imposed, educational institutions shut in Punjab
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid rising COVID-19 cases, the Punjab government on Tuesday decided to clamp night curfew, shut educational institutions and allow cinema halls to operate with 50 per cent capacity to arrest the spread of the infection, officials said.

Movement of individuals for all non-essential activities shall remain prohibited between 10 pm to 5 am within municipal limits of all cities and towns of Punjab, according to an order issued by the home affairs and justice department on Tuesday.

All educational institutions, including schools, colleges, universities, and coaching institutions, shall remain closed, it further said.

Bars, cinema halls, multiplexes, malls, restaurants, spas, museums, and zoos shall be allowed to operate at 50 per cent of their capacity subject to all employees being fully vaccinated, it said.

Only fully vaccinated staff will be allowed to attend government and private offices, working spaces, factories, and industries, it said.

The restrictions in poll-bound Punjab will remain in force till January 15.

Punjab has been witnessing a rise in the number of infections for the last few days. It has so far recorded 6,05,922 Covid cases and 16,651 deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

 United States
2
Rama Steel Tubes Ltd. Procures order from UPPCL; plans major expansion

Rama Steel Tubes Ltd. Procures order from UPPCL; plans major expansion

 Global
3
Two galaxies appear to be colliding in image captured by Hubble telescope

Two galaxies appear to be colliding in image captured by Hubble telescope

 United States
4
Study finds sildenafil as candidate drug for Alzheimer's disease

Study finds sildenafil as candidate drug for Alzheimer's disease

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022