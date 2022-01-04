Coordination meeting of organisations affiliated to RSS to be held in Telangana

The RSS will hold a three-day coordination meeting of the chief functionaries of various organisations ''inspired'' by the outfit, here from Wednesday.

The 'Samanvay Baithak' (coordination meeting), to be held at Annojiguda here, would be attended by top functionaries of the various organisations affiliated to the RSS, Sangh sources here said on Tuesday.

''The Samanvay Baithak (coordination meeting) of the chief functionaries of various organisations inspired by the RSS working in different areas of social life will be held from January 5 to 7 at Bhagyanagar, Telangana,'' the RSS said on twitter on December 21.

This all-India level meeting is held once a year, Sunil Ambekar, Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh, RSS, has said on the Sangh's website.

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, it's Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosbale, along with all the five sah-sarkaryavah and other office-bearers of the Sangh, will take part in the meeting to review the activities of the allied organisations.

The meeting would also be attended by BJP national president J P Nadda.

Representatives from 36 organizations, including Hiranmaya Pandya and B. Surendran of the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, Alok Kumar and Milind Parande of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, would also participate in the meeting.

All these organizations are active in sectors like education, economy and others. While sharing their experiences on the current situation, every organization would inform about the efforts being made by them, Ambekar had said.

Special discussions would also be held in the meeting on the important areas of environment, family awareness and social cohesion and coordinated efforts in those fields.