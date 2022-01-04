Left Menu

COVID-19: Schools in Pune district to remain shut for Classes 1 to 8 till Jan 30

He further stated that directives have been given to local authorities to fine people found wandering without masks.Pune city on Tuesday recorded 1,104 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 5,12,689.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 04-01-2022 19:11 IST | Created: 04-01-2022 19:11 IST
COVID-19: Schools in Pune district to remain shut for Classes 1 to 8 till Jan 30
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Tuesday said the administration has decided to shut schools for Classes 1 to 8 in Pune district till January 30 due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.

Speaking to reporters after attending the review meeting of the COVID-19 situation, Pawar, who is also the guardian minister of the district, said teaching in online mode will continue.

The decision has come a day after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation announced that schools for Classes 1 to 9 and 11 will remain shut in Mumbai till January 31. ''In view of the rising cases of COVID-19, we have decided to shut schools in Pune district for Classes 1 to 8 till January 30,'' Pawar said, adding that online teaching will continue for these classes.

Pune district comprises Pune city, Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation area and Pune rural. The minister advised people to use three-ply or N95 masks, instead of cotton ones. He further stated that directives have been given to local authorities to fine people found wandering without masks.

Pune city on Tuesday recorded 1,104 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 5,12,689.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

 United States
2
Rama Steel Tubes Ltd. Procures order from UPPCL; plans major expansion

Rama Steel Tubes Ltd. Procures order from UPPCL; plans major expansion

 Global
3
Two galaxies appear to be colliding in image captured by Hubble telescope

Two galaxies appear to be colliding in image captured by Hubble telescope

 United States
4
Study finds sildenafil as candidate drug for Alzheimer's disease

Study finds sildenafil as candidate drug for Alzheimer's disease

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022