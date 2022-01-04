COVID: Hry govt restricts physical attendance in govt offices

In the wake of a surge in COVID-19 cases, the Haryana government on Tuesday announced more restrictions, including directing only 50 percent of government staff to physically attend offices.

However, all officers of the level of Under Secretary, equivalent and above have to attend office regularly. Physical attendance of government employees below the level of Under Secretary shall be restricted to 50 percent of the actual strength and the remaining 50 percent shall work from home. A roster may be prepared accordingly by all the departments concerned, said a government order.

Persons with disabilities and pregnant women employees shall be exempted from attending office but are required to work from home.

The communication dated January 4 from the chief secretary was addressed to officials including all administrative secretaries to the Haryana government, all the heads of departments and Commissioners of all Divisions in the state and the Deputy Commissioners.

''The matter regarding regulating attendance of state government employees has been reviewed and it has been decided that all the government offices/departments etc. shall follow the following preventive measures with immediate effect, till January 20,'' it said.

To avoid a rush during commuting and in lifts and corridors, all personnel shall stagger entry and exit timings, that is, spread entry to office between 9 AM-10 AM and corresponding exit time.

All officials residing in containment zones shall continue to be exempted from coming to office till the containment zone is denotified.

Those officers/staff who are not attending office and working from home shall be available on telephone and other electronic means of communication at all times.

Meetings, as far as possible, shall be conducted on video-conferencing and personal meetings with visitors, unless absolutely necessary in public interest are to be avoided.

All staff has been directed to ensure strict compliance with COVID-appropriate behaviour which includes frequent hand washing, sanitisation, wearing a face mask, observing social distancing.

Entry of visitors to the government offices shall be curbed appropriately.

Proper cleaning and frequent sanitisation of the workplace, particularly of the frequently touched surfaces shall be ensured by the head of department or head of the office, the order said Notably, amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in Haryana, authorities had on January 1 ordered the closure of cinema halls, multiplexes and sports complexes in five districts of Ambala, Gurgaon, Faridabad, Panchkula and Sonipat from January 2 to 12.

Malls and markets were allowed to open only till 5 PM during this period in these five districts.

Meanwhile, liquor shop owners and workers in Gurgaon protested against the restriction and demanded that they should be allowed to open vends till 11 PM.

The protesters, who gathered at the office of the excise department and submitted a memorandum addressed to the chief minister, claimed 80 percent of their sales were after 5 PM and said they will be forced to shut shop due to heavy losses if the government does not pay heed to their demand. “During the complete lockdown our shops were closed but the government gave us relaxation. Now we gave given excise tax but are not earning enough to manage our staff. We are ready to comply with the guideline and SOPs, but our shops should be open till 11 PM,'' said Rohit Yadav, a liquor shop owner.

Vikram Yadav, another liquor shop owner, claimed the government move will only encourage the illegal sale of liquor. When asked about it, VK Beniwal, the Deputy Excise and Taxation Commissioner, said that the order of closure of liquor shops is from the disaster management authority.

''We sent their request to the government and are awaiting further orders,'' he said.

Other measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 cases include a night curfew from 11 PM to 5 AM throughout Haryana, which is already in force in the state.

Those eligible for vaccination but not fully vaccinated are banned from entering shopping malls, cinema halls, restaurants and grain markets, among other crowded places across the state from January 1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)