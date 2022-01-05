CBSE warns against fake info on online platforms about second term board exams

The Central Board of Secondary Education has warned the public against fake information circulating on online platforms about second-term board exams for classes 10 and 12. ''It has been noticed that a few online media platforms are circulating incorrect information and confusing audiences, using expressions such as Breaking News about major exam pattern changes in classes 10 and 12, second term board exams.

''It is clarified in the interest of students that the board had announced the changes in exam pattern in July last year. First-term exams have already been completed and the format of exams for the second term will also be as announced last year. The public is therefore advised to only check the official website for latest and authentic information,' the board said in an advisory.

The exams for the first term were conducted from November-December last year.

