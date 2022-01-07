Left Menu

The recognition given by ICMR to him is well deserved, the pro-chancellor said.Dr Sharath Rao, Dean, KMC Manipal said Dr Adiga has played a key role in the field of fertility and IVF.

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 07-01-2022 20:34 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 20:32 IST
KMC Manipal professor specialising in IVF technology chosen for ICMR award
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Dr Satish Adiga, professor in the clinical embryology department at Kasturba Medical College (KMC), Manipal of the Manipal Academy of Higher education (MAHE), has been selected by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) for its national award.

Dr Adiga heads the fertility programme at KMC, Manipal. He will receive the Dr Subhas Mukherjee Award from ICMR in recognition for his outstanding contribution to the field of in-vitro fertilisation (IVF), a release here said.

Dr Subhas Mukherjee was the creator of India's first IVF baby and ICMR has instituted the award in his name to recognise the outstanding contribution of IVF experts in the country.

On Dr Adiga's achievement, MAHE pro-chancellor H S Ballal said Dr Adiga has contributed significantly to both clinical IVF and fertility research that has enhanced the country's visibility in this specialised area. The recognition given by ICMR to him is well deserved, the pro-chancellor said.

Dr Sharath Rao, Dean, KMC Manipal said Dr Adiga has played a key role in the field of fertility and IVF. Through his work in IVF, he has helped numerous people fulfil their dream of parenthood, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

