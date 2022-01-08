Left Menu

Delhi Prisons Department conducts raid at central jail number 13, seizes phones, cash

PTI | Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2022 16:36 IST | Created: 08-01-2022 16:15 IST
Delhi Prisons Department conducts raid at central jail number 13, seizes phones, cash
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Prisons Department has seized 19 phones, handmade sharp objects, cash and other items during a search at central jail number 13, officials said on Saturday.

According to officials, a raid was conducted in the jail by prison authorities on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

Sixteen mobiles, include six android and 13 keypad phones, chargers, wire and handmade sharp objects and Rs 1,500 were seized , they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Peculiar binary star spotted with heartbeat but no pulsations contrary

Peculiar binary star spotted with heartbeat but no pulsations contrary

India
2
AISCD gets approval to hold first World Deaf T20 Cricket championship in 2023

AISCD gets approval to hold first World Deaf T20 Cricket championship in 202...

 India
3
Study finds earth's volcanic hotspots are cool

Study finds earth's volcanic hotspots are cool

 United States
4
Explained: Why doesn't NASA's Webb space telescope have cameras?

Explained: Why doesn't NASA's Webb space telescope have cameras?

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022