Left Menu

Angie Motshekga to embark on ECD roadshow in Mpumalanga

The roadshow will take place at the Mafa Max Motloung Secondary School in Shabangu Street, Botleng location, Delmas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 10-01-2022 16:05 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 16:05 IST
Angie Motshekga to embark on ECD roadshow in Mpumalanga
The roadshows are also aimed at creating awareness among a wide range of stakeholders to make them aware of the two programmes, and to solicit for their support and participation. Image Credit: Twitter(@DBE_SA)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga will this morning embark on a roadshow in Mpumalanga to engage communities on the Second Chance Matric Support Programme and Early Childhood Development.

The roadshow will take place at the Mafa Max Motloung Secondary School in Shabangu Street, Botleng location, Delmas.

The Department of Basic Education said the purpose of the Second Chance Matric Support Programme (SCMSP) is to provide support to learners who did not meet the pass requirements of the National Senior Certificate Examinations.

"It affords young South Africans a second chance of acquiring a National Senior Certificate (NSC), which will be much needed for participating in the main stream economy or furthering their studies in Higher Education Institutions (HEIs).

"The Early Childhood Development function is migrating to the Department of Basic Education (DBE) from the Department of Social Development, as directed by President Cyril Ramaphosa during the 2019 State of the Nation Address (SONA)," the department said.

The roadshows are also aimed at creating awareness among a wide range of stakeholders to make them aware of the two programmes, and to solicit for their support and participation.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up to 15 new drugs; Japan billionaire Maezawa: going to space makes you obsessed with Earth

Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up ...

 Global
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Manchin's $1.8 trillion spending offer no longer on table -Washington Post; U.S. FAA details 50 airports that will have 5G buffer zones and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Manchin's $1.8 trillion spending offer no longer o...

 Global
3
UP govt declares 4 villages near Nepal border as revenue villages

UP govt declares 4 villages near Nepal border as revenue villages

 India
4
World News Roundup: Pope calls for dialogue, justice to end unrest in Kazakhstan; Kazakhstan says situation stabilised, president firmly in charge after unrest and more

World News Roundup: Pope calls for dialogue, justice to end unrest in Kazakh...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022