Angie Motshekga to embark on ECD roadshow in Mpumalanga

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga will this morning embark on a roadshow in Mpumalanga to engage communities on the Second Chance Matric Support Programme and Early Childhood Development.

The roadshow will take place at the Mafa Max Motloung Secondary School in Shabangu Street, Botleng location, Delmas.

The Department of Basic Education said the purpose of the Second Chance Matric Support Programme (SCMSP) is to provide support to learners who did not meet the pass requirements of the National Senior Certificate Examinations.

"It affords young South Africans a second chance of acquiring a National Senior Certificate (NSC), which will be much needed for participating in the main stream economy or furthering their studies in Higher Education Institutions (HEIs).

"The Early Childhood Development function is migrating to the Department of Basic Education (DBE) from the Department of Social Development, as directed by President Cyril Ramaphosa during the 2019 State of the Nation Address (SONA)," the department said.

The roadshows are also aimed at creating awareness among a wide range of stakeholders to make them aware of the two programmes, and to solicit for their support and participation.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)