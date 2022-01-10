Left Menu

Police file chargesheet against school owner for 'molesting' students in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Police on Monday filed a chargesheet in a special POCSO court against a school owner and an official for allegedly molesting several girl students in a case that rocked Uttar Pradesh late last year.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 10-01-2022 17:37 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 17:37 IST
Police on Monday filed a chargesheet in a special POCSO court against a school owner and an official for allegedly molesting several girl students in a case that rocked Uttar Pradesh late last year. Yogesh Chouhan, owner of a school in Muzaffarnagar had in November taken 17 girl students of Class X from his school to another one on the pretext of preparing them for practical examinations. However, Chouhan and Arjun Singh, manager of the host school, convinced the girls that they stay overnight as it was too dark to return.

They allegedly gave the students food laced with sedatives and later molested them. The incident came to light only when two girls complained of uneasiness and confronted Chouhan and Singh, who threatened to kill their families if they revealed what they went through.

A case was registered against the duo under sections 328 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc.), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. Chouhan and Singh are in judicial custody.

Meanwhile, AAP in-charge of Uttar Pradesh Sanjay Singh raised the issue in Rajya Sabha and demanded a speedy trial.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

