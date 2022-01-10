Karnataka: Youth hangs himself at workplace

A 26-year-old man allegedly died by suicide at his workplace in Kulai here on Monday, police said.

The deceased youth has been identified as Sushanth, a resident of Pakshikere in Kinnigoli near here.

He was working at a private company in Kulai near Surathkal. Sources said his parents had died 15 years ago and is only survived by an elder brother.

Sushanth has left behind a death note in Tulu, stating that financial issues had forced him to take the extreme step.

Surathkal police have registered a case.

