NEET is not against social justice: TN BJP chief

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 12-01-2022 20:26 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 20:25 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for admitting students to medical colleges is not against social justice but is only targeted against those private medical colleges demanding hefty capitation for admitting students, Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai claimed on Wednesday.

Accusing certain political parties of attempting to create an impression that the screening test was against the interests of the poor and downtrodden, Annamalai said, on the contrary, it has fulfilled the aspirations of many students in pursuing their ambition.

"NEET is only against those private medical colleges that demand hefty capitation from the students and it is not discriminatory. Nor is it against social justice," Annamalai said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi while virtually launching the 11 new government medical colleges in Tamil Nadu earlier in the day had indicated that medical education has become qualitatively better and affordable too.

