Number of voters increases by over 4000 in Sikkim

The CEO said that the final electoral roll was published after the completion of the special summary revision which is carried out to facilitate the process of addition, deletion and various other changes in the voter list.

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 14-01-2022 18:48 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 18:18 IST
The number of voters in Sikkim has increased by 4,133 in a year to 4,44,261, the state's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) D Anandan said here on Friday.

The final electoral roll was published on January 1 this year. The draft roll unveiled on the same day in 2021 had shown that the total number of electorate was 4,40,128.

Addressing a press conference, Anandan said that the percentage of change in the electoral roll is 0.94 per cent.

The number of male and female voters in the state is 2,25,025 and 2,19,236 respectively. Among the voters of the small Himalayan, 2,267 are persons with disabilities (PWD), he said. The CEO said that the final electoral roll was published after the completion of the special summary revision which is carried out to facilitate the process of addition, deletion and various other changes in the voter list. The special summary revision was conducted between November 1 and 30 last year.

