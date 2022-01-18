AISECT's case study published in Harvard Journal by ISB

AISECT, India's leading social enterprise that is working in the areas of social entrepreneurship and skill development, has been recognised for its steadfast commitment in the area through a case study published in the Harvard journal by the Indian School of Business, Hyderabad (ISB).

This case study has now also been made part of the curriculum at the Indian School of Business for students of rural development, AISECT said in a statement on Tuesday.

This case study was written by Professor Emeritus at Robert J. Trulaske, Sr. College of Business, University of Missouri and visiting faculty at ISB, Murali Mantrala; assistant professor of marketing at the ISB, S. Arunachalam; and research associate (content development) in the ISB Lopamudra Roy, it said.

The case is a narration of the 20-year journey of the All India Society for Electronics and Computer Technology (AISECT), a social enterprise offering information and computer technology (ICT) services, including skill development, higher education, financial inclusion, and e-governance, to youth in rural and semi-urban areas of India.

It reflects the vision of AISECT founder Chairman Santosh Choubey to build a social organisation aimed at disseminating science and technology (S&T) knowledge, services, and solutions to underserved rural areas of India and generating job opportunities for the rural youth.

AISECT Director Pallavi Rao Chaturvedi said, ''It is a matter of pride for us that our work has been recognised and appreciated by two prestigious institutes in the country and the world.'' Chaturvedi added that the findings of this research paper will be useful for the students of social entrepreneurship and rural development. ''We express special gratitude to professor Mantrala, assistant professor Arunalachalam and Roy for writing this paper.'' AISECT Group Director Siddharth Chaturvedi said this case study highlights the work we have done in the area of social entrepreneurship and skill development. ''It is also a source of inspiration for us, which will help and encourage us to continue to expand our efforts using technology and carry forward the work being done by AISECT with more energy.'' PTI MAS HRS hrs

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)