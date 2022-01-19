20% of Maharashtra's Best Educators teach at JBCN Oshiwara

MUMBAI, India, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JBCN Oshiwara is ranked consistently amongst the top international schools in Mumbai. The founder, Mrs Pinky Dalal has always believed that learning is a journey that never ends and teachers are facilitators in a child's learning journey. It was gratifying to see the innovative and compassionate teaching approach of JBCN Oshiwara was recognised when 4 of its educators were awarded the winners of the ''Teachers Excellence Awards'' heralded by Uniapply, a pioneering product of NoPaperForms.

An independent survey was conducted by Uniapply, supported by the Times of India, where applications from schools all over Maharashtra and Delhi NCR were called in to nominate their teachers in a first of its kind ''Teachers Excellence Awards''. After receiving over 3500 applications, Uniapply identified 44 teachers, 22 from respective regions. Mr Vikram Shah, CEO of NoPaperForms, expressed his delight in sharing that 20% of the total number of teachers from Maharashtra are from JBCN International School, Oshiwara.

JBCN Oshiwara's best-in-class Master Trainer program focused on pedagogical learning through curriculum-specific workshops, combined with multiple cutting edge programs, has ensured that their teachers stay ahead of the curve.

The teachers Mr Abhinandan Bhattacharya, Mr Nitin Dhareshwar, Ms Nandini Krishna and Ms Serene Wentzel, expressed delight in recognition of their efforts. In the words of Mr K.V. Rao, Head of School at JBCN International School, Oshiwara, ''It gives me great pleasure to hear about our teachers being recognised for their hard work and dedication towards their learners. Their focused training and ability to upskill, combined with a learner-centric approach, has ensured that our educators are now experts in their craft.'' About JBCN International School, Oshiwara Nestled within the maximum city's northern Oshiwara suburb is the state-of-the-art campus of JBCN International School.

Launched in 2013 by the highly respected JBCN Education Group (est. 1984) with over three decades of rich experience in managing over 14 educational institutes four K-12 schools and several preschools in Mumbai, JBCN-Oshiwara has quickly developed into a top-ranked primary-secondary school providing international curriculums and pedagogies to over 550 learners instructed by 100+ teachers.

With highly qualified teachers, a rigorous academic programme and strong co-curricular education, JBCN Oshiwara is ranked among Mumbai's top 10 international day schools.

Website: www.jbcnschool.edu.in Media contact: Email: admissions.osh@jbcnschool.edu.in / info.osh@jbcnschool.edu.in Contact numbers: +91 8369417413 / 8657976715. Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1727648/JBCN_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

