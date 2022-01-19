Left Menu

Pune: Week after he was `abducted', 4-year-old found

Pune: Week after he was `abducted', 4-year-old found
A four-year-old boy who had been allegedly abducted from the city eight days ago was found in the Pimpri Chinchwad area near here on Wednesday, police said.

He was in good health, they said.

Swarnam C., son of a medical professional, was abducted from Balewadi area by an unidentified man who came on a two-wheeler on the morning of January 11, as per his family.

He was on his way to a daycare centre with a 12-year-old relative at the time of the abduction. ''The boy was found today. We will share further details soon,'' said Ravindra Shisave, Joint Commissioner of Police, Pune.

The child was found in Punawale area of neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad, said another official.

''It seems the kidnapper released him there and fled,'' the official said, adding that probe was on.

