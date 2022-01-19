Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 19-01-2022 19:21 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 19:21 IST
Covid spike: five schools, college closed in Mangaluru
The education department has ordered temporary suspension of classes in five schools and a college in the city due to a surge in the number of coronavirus cases in the campuses.

A department communique here said the classes in the six institutions will be suspended for a week due to increase in Covid-19 cases.

The institutions include Vivekananda PU college, Yedapadavu; government high school, Bengre Kasaba; Canara CBSE school, Dongrakere; Ansar English medium high school, Bajpe and Vyasa Maharshi English medium high school, Mulki. Dakshina Kannada deputy commissioner K V Rajendra in a statement said if more than five individuals are found infected in a campus, such schools and colleges will be temporarily closed.

