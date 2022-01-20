Left Menu

DU Teachers' Association threatens to intensify stir over funds

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2022 18:44 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 18:44 IST
The Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) has threatened to intensify its protest against the city government over non-release of funds to 12 varsity colleges funded by it.

The DUTA also questioned the formation of a committee by the government to analyze the utilization of funds by the colleges.

''What is the point of the formation of the committee? The committee will find those things that have already been furnished by the colleges through their budgets that are approved by the governing bodies that have elected members from the Aam Aadmi Party?'' DUTA president AK Bhagi said at an online press conference.

The Delhi government on Monday had constituted a seven-member committee to look into the utilisation and management of funds of the 12 colleges funded by the AAP dispensation.

Bhagi said they had started an online petition to Delhi LG Anil Baijal over the issue that received 6,000 signatures from teachers.

''We have submitted the petition to LG's office,'' he added.

He shared that the DUTA Executive will meet on Saturday to discuss ways to intensify their stir over the issue.

The Delhi government and the 12 colleges have been locked in a tussle over release of funds for a long time.

