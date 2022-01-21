Left Menu

Mumbai: Three held for supplying drugs to college students

Updated: 21-01-2022 00:02 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 00:01 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Three people have been arrested here for allegedly supplying drugs to youngsters and college students, police said on Thursday.

Kamaluddin Sheikh alias Kamalu (22), Nadeem Zafar Sheikh (23) and Hafiz Atik Sheikh alias Babu (27), all residents of suburban Govandi, were arrested on Wednesday, said an official.

Assistant inspector Navnath Kale had got a tip-off that three people were going to deliver MD or ecstasy pills to some youngsters in Govandi. A trap was laid and 52 grams of MD was seized from the trio, the official said.

They were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and probe is on, he added.

