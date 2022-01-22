Akansha Super 30 registers 94% success rate in last 5 years: RailTel

Akansha Super 30, a railway PSU Railtel’s initiative to help Uttarakhand’s underprivileged students prepare for entrance tests to engineering colleges has registered a success rate of 94 per cent in the last five years, the PSU said on Saturday.

Between 2016 and 2021, the project has helped 167 students in pursuing engineering from IITs and various other reputed engineering colleges, RailTel said in a statement, adding the Akansha Super 30 present session of 2021-22 is the seventh batch of the project.

''Since the beginning of the project in 2016 till 2021, its overall success rate has been 94 per cent which is an excellent achievement,” it said.

“In previous session 2020-21, results have been very good and 28 out of 30 students have cleared Joint Entrance Examination (JEE). After completing their engineering graduation, many students got placements in various reputed companies like L&T, TCS and IBM.

''The objective of the Akansha Super 30 project is to transform the lives of underprivileged but talented students by strengthening their academic excellence through residential coaching, boarding and lodging and helping them in preparing for IIT/JEE, the most prestigious examination for aspiring engineers,'' it said.

Under the scheme, underprivileged students are selected from schools of Uttarakhand's various districts through a fair and diligent process of written tests and interviews. The students are selected based on marks in exam, their financial status and in accordance with the government norms.

The selected 30 students are kept in residential premises in Dehradun and are provided free residential stay, food, medical care, coaching and guidance, among other facilities.

The residential premises are designed to solicit undivided attention, maximum cooperation, healthy competition and teamwork among faculties, staff and students.

The duration of the program is generally 11 months or till the final exam for entrance to engineering colleges is held.

The unique features of the project include a smart classroom, personalised computer labs, highly experienced faculty members, specially designed pattern-proof study materials, periodic tests, well-designed academic modules and personalised attention to each student by the academic officer, besides a safe and secure stay and environment for girls.

RailTel is implementing this project with the help of a Delhi-based NGO “Centre for Social Responsibility and Leadership (CSRL)”. Talking about the projects, RailTel CMD Puneet Chawla said, “RailTel is committed to undertaking sincere efforts for fulfilling its obligations towards society through CSR initiatives”.

“These measures help in building trustworthy and sustainable relationships with the community at large. We have made CSR an integral part of our corporate strategy and implementing it in a systematic manner,” Chawla said.

“Besides Super 30 project, the company has also undertaken other CSR initiatives like Menstrual Health Management, Skill Development Centre, Mini Science Centres (MSC’s) and Digital Learning Centre (DLC) among others at different places in the country,” he added.

