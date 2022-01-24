Inmate class of 2021 for achieving an 89% pass rate commended

Left Menu

Updated: 24-01-2022 20:17 IST | Created: 24-01-2022 20:17 IST
Lamola appealed to families of inmates to pay tuition fees for inmates to enable them to continue with their studies. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Justice and Correctional Services Minister, Ronald Lamola, has commended the inmate class of 2021 for achieving an 89% pass rate.

Lamola was speaking at the Barberton Correctional Centre in Mpumalanga during the announcement of inmates' 2021 matric results.

According to Lamola, the Correctional Services Department had registered a total of 191 inmates for the 2021 matric examination.

Lamola said the prison ppulation achieved an 89% percent pass rate, with a total of 77 Bachelor and 47 Diploma passes.

Lamola appealed to families of inmates to pay tuition fees for inmates to enable them to continue with their studies.

"With education, upon their release, they will become better people away from criminal activities. We are confident that 2022 will be a better year than 2021," he said, adding that inmates below the age of 30 should be encouraged to study.

After announcing the results, Lamola, assisted by Correctional Services officials, handed over awards to the best performing learners, educators and schools.

Prior to announcing the results, Lamola conducted an inspection at some of the self-sufficiency projects at the centre, including a bakery, which produces bread for inmates in Mpumalanga and the newly developed Orchard.

The DCS says it continues to achieve great Matric results, with the following pass rates recorded in the last five years: 2016 - 72.1%; 2017 - 76.7%; 2018 - 77.3%; 2019 - 82.6% and 2020 - 86.3% and 2021 – 89%.

According to the department, some inmates upon completing Matric, went on to attain degrees in various fields.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga announced the 2021 National Senior Certificate examination results last Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday, Motshekga addressed some of the country's top performing matric pupils at public schools from the class of 2021 in Johannesburg.

According to the Department of Basic Education, candidates who failed a subject, or want to improve their marks, have another chance to improve their results.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

