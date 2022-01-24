Left Menu

Delhi govt seeks info on staff strength from Industrial Training Institutes ahead of MCD polls

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2022 21:12 IST | Created: 24-01-2022 21:11 IST
Delhi govt seeks info on staff strength from Industrial Training Institutes ahead of MCD polls
Representative image Image Credit: "In order to have an amiable and teaching-learning conducive environment in the school, it is indispensable that they must be free from bullying and ragging. There must be a respectful relationship among students, school administration and families," an official order. (Wikimedia)
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi government has written to heads of all Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in the national capital seeking information about their staff strength as well as those engaged in Covid duty in the run up to the MCD elections this year.

The Directorate of Training and technical Education (DTTE) has sought the details by 5 pm on Tuesday.

''The MCD election 2022 are proposed to be held shortly by the State Election Commission. For the purpose of conduct of the said election, the State Election Commission has requisitioned for staff for polling parties,'' the letter read.

''The competent authority has decided that the campus director, principals and HODs of ITIs may provide the details of all ministerial staff on the strength of the department, including section officer, head clerk, senior assistant and junior assistant, among others, who are presently drawing their salary from your institutes and also mention the details of officials who are deployed on Covid Duty,'' the letter read.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study provides new insights into seasons on a planet outside our solar system

Study provides new insights into seasons on a planet outside our solar syste...

 Canada
2
Expert draws parallels between China and Taliban as Xi destroying Tibetan culture

Expert draws parallels between China and Taliban as Xi destroying Tibetan cu...

 Tibet
3
Fourth COVID vaccine shot raises resistance to serious illness for over-60s: Israel

Fourth COVID vaccine shot raises resistance to serious illness for over-60s:...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Van Uytvanck tests positive for COVID after Australian Open exit; Soccer-Man City's winning streak is over, United break into top four and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Van Uytvanck tests positive for COVID after Aust...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022