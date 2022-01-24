Chhatrapati Shahuji Maharaj University VC gets addl charge of Dr BRAU Agra
PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 24-01-2022 22:57 IST | Created: 24-01-2022 22:55 IST
Vice-Chancellor of Chhatrapati Shahuji Maharaj University, Kanpur, Prof Vinay Kumar Pathak has been given the additional charge of Vice-Chancellor of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University, Agra, according to an official order.
Pathak will discharge the duties of Vice-Chancellor of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University, Agra along with his current duties, till a VC is appointed or till further orders, whichever is earlier, the order issued by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel said.
