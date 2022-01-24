Left Menu

Chhatrapati Shahuji Maharaj University VC gets addl charge of Dr BRAU Agra

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 24-01-2022 22:57 IST | Created: 24-01-2022 22:55 IST
Chhatrapati Shahuji Maharaj University VC gets addl charge of Dr BRAU Agra
Representative Image Image Credit: collegedekho.com
  • Country:
  • India

Vice-Chancellor of Chhatrapati Shahuji Maharaj University, Kanpur, Prof Vinay Kumar Pathak has been given the additional charge of Vice-Chancellor of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University, Agra, according to an official order.

Pathak will discharge the duties of Vice-Chancellor of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University, Agra along with his current duties, till a VC is appointed or till further orders, whichever is earlier, the order issued by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study provides new insights into seasons on a planet outside our solar system

Study provides new insights into seasons on a planet outside our solar syste...

 Canada
2
Expert draws parallels between China and Taliban as Xi destroying Tibetan culture

Expert draws parallels between China and Taliban as Xi destroying Tibetan cu...

 Tibet
3
Fourth COVID vaccine shot raises resistance to serious illness for over-60s: Israel

Fourth COVID vaccine shot raises resistance to serious illness for over-60s:...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Van Uytvanck tests positive for COVID after Australian Open exit; Soccer-Man City's winning streak is over, United break into top four and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Van Uytvanck tests positive for COVID after Aust...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022