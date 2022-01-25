Left Menu

22 nominations rejected in five assembly constituencies of UP's Mathura

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 25-01-2022 00:24 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 00:23 IST
22 nominations rejected in five assembly constituencies of UP's Mathura
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Nominations of 22 candidates from five assembly constituencies in Mathura were cancelled on Monday during scrutiny of the papers, election officials said.

The details provided in the nomination papers of 58 candidates from these assembly seats were found correct, District Returning Officer Navneet Singh Chahal said.

Giving a break-up, the official said details in the nomination papers of 15 candidates from Mathura, 13 from Chhatta, seven candidates from Baldeo, 10 candidates from Mant and 13 candidates from Goverdhan have been found correct.

Exact figure of contestants from each assembly constituency would be known on January 27, the last date for withdrawal of the candidature, officials stated.

While nomination papers of 12 candidates were cancelled from Mathura assembly constituency, two from Chhatta, three from Baldeo and five from Mant assembly constituency were also rejected, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Popular Tech Trends in the Gaming Sector

Popular Tech Trends in the Gaming Sector

Global
2
Telstra announces first-ever deployment of Ericsson Private 5G

Telstra announces first-ever deployment of Ericsson Private 5G

 Australia
3
Study reveals new explanation for Moon's half-century magnetic mystery

Study reveals new explanation for Moon's half-century magnetic mystery

 United States
4
Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Serverless vs. Kubernetes when deploying microservices

Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Serverless vs. Kubernetes when deployin...

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022