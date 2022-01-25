Left Menu

Todd Skinner of TransUnion appointed to USIBC Global Board

Skinner is responsible for leading TransUnions growth across international markets.I am pleased to welcome Todd Skinner, an exceptional leader with considerable global business experience, to our Global Board, USIBC president Atul Keshap said.USIBC and the US Chamber have an ambitious view of the US-India relationship and the positive and impactful role our business communities can play to strengthen this partnership for global good.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 25-01-2022 07:40 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 07:40 IST
Todd Skinner of TransUnion appointed to USIBC Global Board
TransUnion's president for international, Todd Skinner, has been appointed to the Global Board of US India Business Council, according to an announcement by USIBC.

The Global Board provides guidance on the USIBC's overall advocacy approach and engagements. Skinner is responsible for leading TransUnion's growth across international markets.

''I am pleased to welcome Todd Skinner, an exceptional leader with considerable global business experience, to our Global Board,'' USIBC president Atul Keshap said.

''USIBC and the US Chamber have an ambitious view of the US-India relationship and the positive and impactful role our business communities can play to strengthen this 'partnership for global good'. As we look ahead, Todd and I and all our stakeholders are focussed on how our member companies, including TransUnion, can enhance health, prosperity and happiness for all the people of our two great democracies,'' Keshap said.

Skinner has nearly 30 years of experience delivering information solutions at leading global companies. He joined TransUnion in 2014, previously serving as TransUnion's regional president of Canada, Latin America and Caribbean. Prior to joining TransUnion, Skinner held leadership roles at First Canadian Title and HSBC.

''TransUnion is deeply committed to India. With a significant presence in the country, we continue to invest heavily across our various locations and capabilities,'' Skinner said.

''I am extremely pleased to be joining the USIBC board of directors and look forward to working with the council to elevate bilateral economic and commercial trade ties,'' he said.

Skinner earned an MBA from the Schulich - Kellogg School of Management and a Bachelor of Commerce degree from St Mary's University. He also serves on the board of directors for Buro De Credito and Cliffside Capital.

