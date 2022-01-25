Left Menu

Swimming with hands and legs tied, sexagenarian in K'taka sets record

Swimming 3.5 km in the Arabian sea for five hours and 35 minutes with his hands and legs chained, a 66-year-old man from Udupi has entered the Golden Book of World Records.Gangadhar Kadekar, who entered the sea from Padukere beach shore in Udupi at 7.50 am on Monday, completed his swim by 1.25 pm.The representative from the Golden Book of World Records Manish Vishnoy, who watched the feat, issued a provisional certificate to Kadekar.

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 25-01-2022 12:06 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 12:04 IST
Swimming with hands and legs tied, sexagenarian in K'taka sets record
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Swimming 3.5 km in the Arabian sea for five hours and 35 minutes with his hands and legs chained, a 66-year-old man from Udupi has entered the Golden Book of World Records.

Gangadhar Kadekar, who entered the sea from Padukere beach shore in Udupi at 7.50 am on Monday, completed his swim by 1.25 pm.

The representative from the Golden Book of World Records Manish Vishnoy, who watched the feat, issued a provisional certificate to Kadekar. "The swimmer's achievement at an age when people retire and remain at home is really great," Vishnoy said. Kadekar said he swam like a dolphin as both his hands and legs were chained. "The record was created to make children draw inspiration from it and I am happy," he said.

Kadekar had earlier entered the India Book of Records by swimming 1.4 km in 73.7 minutes by chaining his legs in the 'Padmasana' posture at Padukere on January 24, 2021. He also created a record by swimming with his 41 students at St Mary's Island on February 14, 2021.

Kadekar, who took to swimming at the age of 50, founded the Jai Durga swimming club in Udupi and has been providing training to youths for the last two years. More than 1,000 students are under training under him at present. He had taken part in state and national level aquatic championships and won 31 gold, 16 silver, and nine bronze medals at the senior level.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Telstra announces first-ever deployment of Ericsson Private 5G

Telstra announces first-ever deployment of Ericsson Private 5G

 Australia
2
Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Serverless vs. Kubernetes when deploying microservices

Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Serverless vs. Kubernetes when deployin...

 China
3
Popular Tech Trends in the Gaming Sector

Popular Tech Trends in the Gaming Sector

Global
4
Israeli health minister says 4th COVID vaccine unlikely for most people

Israeli health minister says 4th COVID vaccine unlikely for most people

 Israel

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022