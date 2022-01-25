Left Menu

Punjab govt ties up with Khan Academy to generate educational content in Punjabi for school students

The Punjab government and Khan Academy with the support of SBI Foundation will work towards making high-quality educational content in Punjabi accessible to students in the state and accelerate content localisation so that students can learn in their own language.This partnership strengthens efforts in content localisation as prescribed in the latest National Education Policy with support from the state governments and public schools to democratise access to high-quality learning resources.The focus of the partnership will be on successfully implementing a personalised math learning programme for 1,00,000 learners in Punjab.

''The focus of the partnership will be on successfully implementing a personalised math learning programme for 1,00,000 learners in Punjab. SBI Foundation and SBI Funds Management Pvt. Ltd. are providing funding support for math content localisation in Punjabi and teacher training programmes for over 5,000 teachers across 3,000 schools in Punjab,'' according to a statement.

''With SBI Foundation's support, Khan Academy and the Punjab government will create new math lessons consisting of videos, articles and practice exercises in Punjabi aiming at all learners in Punjab's public schools,'' it said.

This content will also be available on Khan Academy's platform for free for all students. This will help students from Classes 6-12 build a solid foundational understanding in math and learn at their own pace while enabling teachers to identify learning gaps and address them individually, it said.

As a part of this initiative, the team at Khan Academy will work closely with the Punjab government to educate over 5,000 teachers on how to use its learning content and effectively implement personalised math learning in the classroom.

