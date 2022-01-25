Punjab polls: BSP declares remaining six candidates

The Bahujan Samaj Party on Tuesday released names of six remaining candidates for the February 20 Punjab Assembly polls.

The Mayawati-led party has tied up with the Shiromani Akali Dal for the elections and contesting on 20 of 117 Assembly seats. According to the list of candidates released by the party, Dalbir Kaur will contest from Amritsar Central, Balwinder Kumar from Kartarpur, Anil Minia from Jalandhar West and Mahinder Singh from Sham Chaurasi. Harmohan Singh will fight from Chamkaur Sahib seat while Chamkaur Singh has been fielded from Mehal Kalan. Last week, the party had announced 14 candidates.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)