Fit India Quiz preliminary results out, UP students get top spots

Students from Uttar Pradesh have bagged the top ranks in the preliminary round of the first-ever Fit India Quiz, organised by the Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs, results of which were announced on Tuesday.

While Divyanshu Chamoli of Delhi Public School, Greater Noida, won the top spot, he was closely followed by Shashwat Mishra of Sunbeam School, Lahartara, Varanasi.

Among girls, the duo was followed by Arkamita of Baldwin Girls High School, Bengaluru, who is also the top scorer for Karnataka.

The preliminary round of the Fit India Quiz saw participants from 13,502 schools from more than 659 districts across the country, out of which students of 361 schools across 36 states and Union Territories have now been shortlisted for the state rounds.

The quiz has Rs 3.25 crore as prize money which will be given out to winning schools and students at various phases of the competition.

''The preliminary round of the quiz was conducted by the National Testing Agency, the same institution that conducts the IIT and JEE entrance exams. Top scorers of the preliminary round will move into the state round and compete to become their respective state champions,'' a senior official said. ''Thirty-six school teams (winner from each state and Union Territory) will then move to the national round later this year. The main aim of the quiz is to create awareness among students about India's rich sporting history and to also tell them more about the country's centuries-old indigenous sports and our national and regional sporting heroes,'' the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)