Muslim Seva Sangathan to contest assembly polls in U'khand

He said the organisation will field candidates on 15 seats including Vikasnagar, Sahaspur, Dharampur, Dehradun Cantt, Haridwar and Ramnagar which have a sizeable population of minorities.It also released a manifesto promising to open Islamic cultural centres in Dehradun and Haridwar, make Urdu education compulsory up to class 7, appoint Urdu teachers, fully implement Sachar committee recommendations and provide 10 per cent reservation to Muslim students in ITIs and polytechnic institutes.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 25-01-2022 21:41 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 21:41 IST
The Muslim Seva Sangathan on Tuesday said it will contest the assembly polls in Uttarakhand fielding candidates on 15 seats which have a population of minorities.

Making the announcement at a press conference here on Tuesday, MSS president Naeem Qureshi said the organisation has decided to contest the polls as minorities feel let down by parties that have governed the state so far.

Describing both the BJP and Congress as two sides of the same coin, Qureshi said they have done nothing to improve the lot of minorities. He said the organisation will field candidates on 15 seats including Vikasnagar, Sahaspur, Dharampur, Dehradun Cantt, Haridwar and Ramnagar which have a sizeable population of minorities.

It also released a manifesto promising to open Islamic cultural centres in Dehradun and Haridwar, make Urdu education compulsory up to class 7, appoint Urdu teachers, fully implement Sachar committee recommendations and provide 10 per cent reservation to Muslim students in ITIs and polytechnic institutes. The MSS is an organisation to help the poor in terms of education food and shelter.

