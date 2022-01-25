Left Menu

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-01-2022 22:41 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 22:39 IST
Schools for classes 10 to 12 to reopen in Haryana from Feb 1: Minister
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Schools for classes 10 to 12 will reopen in Haryana from February 1, Education Minister Kanwar Pal said on Tuesday.

''The Haryana government has decided to open schools for 10th, 11th and 12th classes from February 1,'' Kanwar Pal said in a tweet.

The Haryana government had earlier this month suspended physical classes in all schools amid the surge in COVID-19 cases.

Online teaching, however, continued and will continue as before even when schools reopen, the Minister later said, adding all Covid- related norms will be strictly followed as earlier when physical classes resume.

The minister said 75 per cent of the students falling in the 15-18 years category had received the first dose of the vaccine against Covid in the state.

A decision regarding resuming physical classes for students of other classes will be taken later, they said.

The state government earlier had declared winter holidays in the educational institutions from January 3 to 12 and later physical classes were suspended in view of a surge in the Covid cases.

Notably, there has been growing demand from some private schools and people in many rural areas to reopen the schools.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

