Vedas to Metaverse: Education Ministry tableau showcases key aspects of new educational policy

The tableau of the Ministry of Education and Skill Development showcased key aspects of the new National Education Policy NEP through the theme Vedas to Metaverse during the 73rd Republic Day parade.The front portion of the tableau depicted the rich tradition and glorious past of the country in the area of education since ancient times starting from the Vedas followed by the Gurukul education system, then the universities like Nalanda where thousands of students used to come from all over the world.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2022 12:18 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 12:18 IST
Vedas to Metaverse: Education Ministry tableau showcases key aspects of new educational policy
  • Country:
  • India

The tableau of the Ministry of Education and Skill Development showcased key aspects of the new National Education Policy (NEP) through the theme ''Vedas to Metaverse'' during the 73rd Republic Day parade.

The front portion of the tableau depicted the rich tradition and glorious past of the country in the area of education since ancient times starting from the Vedas followed by the Gurukul education system, then the universities like Nalanda where thousands of students used to come from all over the world. The first part of the rear portion shows a glowing brain like ''bulb'' symbolising innovation and creativity aspects. Procession of students of different age groups depicted skill development, joyful learning, emphasising latest technologies like augmented reality and virtual reality. Image of educationists and scientists from ancient times to modern age could be seen on both sides of the tableau.

