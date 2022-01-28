Left Menu

Odisha Open: Kiran George stuns 3rd seed Subhankar to enter semis, Malvika continues impressive run

Malvika, who reached the final of the Syed Modi International where she lost to PV Sindhu before defeating Saina Nehwal at the India Open earlier this month, continued to impress as she registered a 21-13 16-21 21-17 victory over fellow Indian Tanya Hemanth in a gruelling 58-minute quarterfinal contest.Fifth seed Ashmita Chaliha got the better of Rhucha Sawant 21-17 21-15 to book her spot in the last four of the womens singles, where she will meet compatriot Smit Toshniwal, who came from behind to beat USAs Ishika Jaiswal 8-21 21-9 21-14.

PTI | Cuttack | Updated: 28-01-2022 16:45 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 16:45 IST
Odisha Open: Kiran George stuns 3rd seed Subhankar to enter semis, Malvika continues impressive run
  • Country:
  • India

Kiran George upset third seed Subhankar Dey to advance to the men's singles semifinals while in-form shuttler Malvika Bansod also cruised to the last four round in the women's event at the Odisha Open badminton tournament here on Friday.

The unseeded Kiran eked out a hard-fought 21-16 10-21 21-19 win over the higher ranked Subhankar, who was the last remaining seed in the men's singles event.

The 21-year-old will meet the winner of the quarterfinal between Ansal Yadav and Tharun Mannepalli. Malvika, who reached the final of the Syed Modi International where she lost to PV Sindhu before defeating Saina Nehwal at the India Open earlier this month, continued to impress as she registered a 21-13 16-21 21-17 victory over fellow Indian Tanya Hemanth in a gruelling 58-minute quarterfinal contest.

Fifth seed Ashmita Chaliha got the better of Rhucha Sawant 21-17 21-15 to book her spot in the last four of the women's singles, where she will meet compatriot Smit Toshniwal, who came from behind to beat USA's Ishika Jaiswal 8-21 21-9 21-14. In another women's singles quarterfinal, Unnati Hooda handed fellow Indian Samiya Imad Farooqui a 21-10 21-15 defeat in 26 minutes. She will lock horns with Malvika, who is ranked 87th, in the semifinal.

Unseeded Mithun Manjunath, who had stunned seventh seed June Wei Cheam of Malaysia on Thursday, lost a hard fought battle 21-13 14-21 8-21 to Priyanshu Rajawat in 51 minutes in another men's singles quarterfinal match.

In the mixed doubles event, three Indian pairings -- MR Arjun-Treesa Jolly, Balkeshari Yadav-Swetaparna Panda and Mauryan Kathiravan-Kuham Balashri -- advanced to the semifinals. PTI APA SSC SSC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Association

Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Associat...

 India
2
Water flowed on Mars about a billion years longer than previous estimates: NASA MRO data

Water flowed on Mars about a billion years longer than previous estimates: N...

 United States
3
Golf-Hansen takes one-shot lead in Dubai Desert Classic opening round

Golf-Hansen takes one-shot lead in Dubai Desert Classic opening round

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: NY attorney general urges end to Donald Trump's bid to thwart her probe; Most U.S. local governments opt to join $26 billion opioid settlement and more

US Domestic News Roundup: NY attorney general urges end to Donald Trump's bi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022