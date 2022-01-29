Left Menu

2 arrested from Jamtara for defrauding prof

Investigation revealed that a good portion of the defrauded amount was transferred to the bank account of one of the two accused persons.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 29-01-2022 00:46 IST | Created: 29-01-2022 00:25 IST
2 arrested from Jamtara for defrauding prof
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons were arrested from Jamtara in Jharkhand for their alleged involvement in siphoning off over Rs 3.5 lakh from the bank account of a professor of Rabindra Bharati University, a senior police official said on Friday.

Acting on the complaint of the professor lodged with Shakespeare Sarani police station on January 13, police conducted a probe and found the two to be allegedly involved in the cyber crime, he said. ''The accused persons contacted the complainant over phone and managed to procure the confidential information of her bank accounts and siphoned off Rs 3.60 lakh using mobile banking,'' he said.

Withdrawal of Rs 2.40 lakh by them could be blocked, the official said.

Police found that the money was transferred from the complainant's account using a payment gateway.

''Subsequently, the money was transferred to different bank accounts. Investigation revealed that a good portion of the defrauded amount was transferred to the bank account of one of the two accused persons. He had withdrawn some money and handed it over to the other accused,'' he said.

Both were sent to police custody till February 8 when produced before a city court on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Pfizer, Moderna shots safe during in vitro fertilization; healthy gut bacteria may help prevent long COVID and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Pfizer, Moderna shots safe during in vitro fertilization; healthy gut bacteria may help prevent long COVID and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-Pilots say Qatar Airways monitors and muzzles staff online

EXCLUSIVE-Pilots say Qatar Airways monitors and muzzles staff online

Global
4
Sports News Roundup: NFL-Long-time Steelers QB Roethlisberger announces retirement; Rugby league-Kiwis great Filipaina on ventilator due to kidney failure and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL-Long-time Steelers QB Roethlisberger announces reti...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022