TN Governor releases 2 books

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 29-01-2022 18:28 IST | Created: 29-01-2022 17:20 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Saturday released two books -- one on the Vedas and the upanishads, and the other on yoga by Heartfulness which offers meditative practices and lifestyle changes.

'Tales from The Vedas and Upanishads' has a collection of 25 stories meant for children while 'The Authentic Yoga' is philosophical and is written in simple language, a press release here said.

