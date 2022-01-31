Safe environment needed to achieve goal of campaign on girl child: HC

The motto of 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' scheme can be achieved only by providing a safe environment for girls, the Bombay High Court said on Monday, while referring to the plight of female students in a village in Maharashtra who have to use a boat to reach their school.

A division bench of Justices Prasanna Varale and Anil Kilor took suo motu (on its own) cognizance of a news item on how children of Khirvandi village in Satara district have to travel by a boat to reach their school daily.

The bench, referring to the news report, noted that girl students ferry their own boat from one end of the Koyna dam to the other and from there go through a patch of dense forest to reach their school.

''We are short of words to express the suffering and plight of students in general and girls in particular,'' the bench said in its order.

''We can further state that the laudable object of the motto 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' can be achieved only by providing a safe passage and a friendly atmosphere and environment for the girl children by the state,'' it added, referring to the Centre's scheme that focuses on ensuring survival, protection and education of the girl child.

The court further said while the girl students are facing adversities, they are showing courage, will and strong determination to pursue their academic career. The bench said it expects the Maharashtra government to take all steps to provide necessary assistance to these children and directed the HC registry department to place the matter for further hearing before an appropriate bench.

