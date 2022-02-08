Left Menu

Nicaragua to take over six universities seen as critical of Ortega

Maria Asuncion Moreno, a professor of constitutional law, said Ortega was trying to stamp out critical thinking. The government has also stripped five foreign universities of their operating permits inside Nicaragua, citing violations. Ortega and his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo, have sought to portray their opponents as traitors and have passed laws making it possible to jail critics of their government. (Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Richard Chang)

Reuters | Updated: 08-02-2022 03:22 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 03:22 IST
Nicaragua to take over six universities seen as critical of Ortega

Nicaraguan lawmakers loyal to President Daniel Ortega on Monday passed legislation allowing the state to take over six universities the government effectively shut down last week, in a move critics say entrench authoritarianism.

The private universities include the Polytechnic University of Nicaragua, the hotbed of student anti-government demonstrations in 2018. Students and colleges played a key role in the 2018 nationwide protests that at one point threatened to bring down Ortega's government. More than 300 people were killed during the ensuing crackdown widely condemned by rights groups.

"The National Council of Universities (CNU) will guarantee the continuity of studies for the 14,000 students (of the closed universities)," according to a government document sent by Ortega to Congress. Maria Asuncion Moreno, a professor of constitutional law, said Ortega was trying to stamp out critical thinking.

The government has also stripped five foreign universities of their operating permits inside Nicaragua, citing violations. For some of the universities, the licenses were linked to programs they run inside Nicaragua. Ortega and his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo, have sought to portray their opponents as traitors and have passed laws making it possible to jail critics of their government.

(Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Richard Chang)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers discover how bacteria adapt to new environment

Researchers discover how bacteria adapt to new environment

 Germany
2
Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport as COVID-19 spikes

Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport as COVID-19 spike...

 Indonesia
3
Health News Roundup: Japan PM Kishida calls for doubling booster shots to 1 million a day; Vietnam starts reopening schools after year-long pandemic closure and more

Health News Roundup: Japan PM Kishida calls for doubling booster shots to 1 ...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Ice hockey-Canada beat Russians in the chaotic delayed game wearing masks; Olympics-Nordic combined-Women still frozen out in Olympic anomaly and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Ice hockey-Canada beat Russians in the chaotic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022