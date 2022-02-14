Left Menu

All HP edu institutions to reopen from Thursday as Covid situation improves

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 14-02-2022 16:50 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 16:50 IST
All HP edu institutions to reopen from Thursday as Covid situation improves
  • Country:
  • India

Shimla, Feb 14 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government has decided to reopen all education institutions in the state from Thursday as the COVID-19 situation has improved recently, an official spokesperson said.

The decision to reopen all education institutions from February 17 was taken in the state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur here on Monday, he added.

Reviewing the pandemic situation, the state cabinet also decided to reopen all gyms and cinema halls.

It has also allowed to hold all kinds of langars (community kitchen), he added. PTI DJI CK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Central excise and service tax officers association seeks timely promotions, writes to MoS Personnel

Central excise and service tax officers association seeks timely promotions,...

 India
2
Google releases first developer preview for Android 13

Google releases first developer preview for Android 13

 United States
3
Rihanna makes red carpet debut with A$AP Rocky post pregnancy revelation

Rihanna makes red carpet debut with A$AP Rocky post pregnancy revelation

 United States
4
Fungal infections cause more Aids deaths than tuberculosis – here’s what we can do about it

Fungal infections cause more Aids deaths than tuberculosis – here’s what we ...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022