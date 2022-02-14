Left Menu

U’khand polls: ‘Pink booth’ becomes centre of attraction in Nainital

PTI | Nainital | Updated: 14-02-2022 23:10 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 23:06 IST
U’khand polls: ‘Pink booth’ becomes centre of attraction in Nainital
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A 'pink booth' set up in ward Number 58 of popular tourist spot Nainital in keeping with the spirit of Valentine's Day became a centre of attraction as Uttarakhand went to the polls on Monday.

Chetram Sah Thulgarhia Inter College was decorated in a pink theme to commemorate Valentine's Day, an election official here said.

The polling percentage in Nainital was 54.92 percent, he said.

