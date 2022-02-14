U’khand polls: ‘Pink booth’ becomes centre of attraction in Nainital
PTI | Nainital | Updated: 14-02-2022 23:10 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 23:06 IST
- Country:
- India
A 'pink booth' set up in ward Number 58 of popular tourist spot Nainital in keeping with the spirit of Valentine's Day became a centre of attraction as Uttarakhand went to the polls on Monday.
Chetram Sah Thulgarhia Inter College was decorated in a pink theme to commemorate Valentine's Day, an election official here said.
The polling percentage in Nainital was 54.92 percent, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Valentine
- Sah Thulgarhia
- Inter College
- Nainital
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ali Wong's new comedy special to premiere on Valentine's Day
Colombia's flower farmers confident of Valentine export bloom
Odd News Roundup: Rhino calf meets zebras, giraffes for first time at Dutch zoo; Jilted lovers take revenge by naming cockroaches for Valentine's Day
IRIS Home Fragrances to Shower Fragrance of Love this Valentine's Day with their Special Gifting Collection
Are local florists' shops in Delhi flourishing amid Valentine's week 2022?