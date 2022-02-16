Over 14.34 lakh companies active at end of Jan: MCA

More than 14.34 lakh companies were active in the country at the end of January and as many as 12,182 companies were registered last month, according to official data.

As on January 31, the number of registered companies stood at 22,88,681 and out of them, 7,91,908 companies were closed down.

A total of 52,548 companies are in the process of being struck off from the official records.

The latest newsletter of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) showed that there were 14,34,848 active companies as on January 31.

These include ''2,57,337 companies, which were incorporated within the preceding eighteen months (not due for annual statutory filings)'', it said.

As many as 663 One Person Companies (OPCs) were registered under the Companies Act, 2013, during January.

''During the month of January 2022, Maharashtra had maximum number of company registrations (2,274), followed by Uttar Pradesh (1,204) and Delhi (1,160).

''Business services topped the economic activity-wise classification (3,226) of newly registered companies,'' the newsletter said.

