Left Menu

Over 14.34 lakh companies active at end of Jan: MCA

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2022 21:50 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 21:48 IST
Over 14.34 lakh companies active at end of Jan: MCA
Representative image
  • Country:
  • India

More than 14.34 lakh companies were active in the country at the end of January and as many as 12,182 companies were registered last month, according to official data.

As on January 31, the number of registered companies stood at 22,88,681 and out of them, 7,91,908 companies were closed down.

A total of 52,548 companies are in the process of being struck off from the official records.

The latest newsletter of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) showed that there were 14,34,848 active companies as on January 31.

These include ''2,57,337 companies, which were incorporated within the preceding eighteen months (not due for annual statutory filings)'', it said.

As many as 663 One Person Companies (OPCs) were registered under the Companies Act, 2013, during January.

''During the month of January 2022, Maharashtra had maximum number of company registrations (2,274), followed by Uttar Pradesh (1,204) and Delhi (1,160).

''Business services topped the economic activity-wise classification (3,226) of newly registered companies,'' the newsletter said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

 United States
2
FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

Global
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chickens; Novavax applies for COVID-19 vaccine approval in Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chic...

 Global
4
Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022