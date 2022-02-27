Delhi govt to develop Science Innovation Hub in city school

The Delhi government will come up with a ''Science Innovation Hub'' at a school run by it in Kautilya Enclave that will have all the modern and latest facilities, including a planetarium and a museum, for promoting a scientific culture and temperament among students.

The facility will be ready with a cost of over Rs 5 crore in the next two-and-a-half years, officials said.

With the growing educational needs of the national capital, there is always a public demand to provide adequate educational infrastructure so that quality education is available to all students near their homes.

''There is a need to construct a 'Science Innovation Hub' in Delhi for Education Department with state-of-the-art facilities, based on the pattern of other such centres in India and abroad,'' said a bid offer floated by the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC) this week.

The Science Innovation Hub will have an auditorium, a library, a planetarium, a museum with science and technology objects, art and model experiential galleries of latest innovations and trends, instruments, collectibles, equipment, simulation systems and contents.

The Directorate of Education of the Delhi government has assigned the task of construction and development of the Science Innovation Hub to the DTTDC on a 30,000-square metre land in Kautilya Sarvodaya Co-education School at Chirag Enclave.

The proposed Science Innovation Hub will have all the modern and latest facilities based on the best practices in the country and abroad, according to the request for the proposal issued by the DTTDC.

It will aim to promote a scientific culture and inculcate a scientific temper for nurturing talent in science and technology. The hub will also undertake research in scientific disciplines for conversion of science into technology and augmenting science and technology as a vehicle of change in overall development, the document stated.

It will serve as world-class science experiential infrastructure for exhibitions and museums and act as a premier centre propagating science and harnessing the potential of modern communication technologies for the welfare of the society, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)