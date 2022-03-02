Infosys Springboard onboards over 1.2 mn digital learners across India in 100 days

IT major Infosys has onboarded over 1.2 million users across the country on its digital reskilling program Springboard in 100 days.

Infosys Springboard has partnered with over 700 educational institutions and education departments of the state governments of Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh. ''With every job profoundly transformed, thanks to the fourth industrial revolution, the workforce of the future will need to develop new and varied capabilities, especially digital skills. ''Our continued CSR investment in Infosys Springboard, and its success marks our commitment to prepare people, from the grassroots up, to embrace change,'' Infosys Chief Financial Officer Nilanjan Roy said in a statement. Infosys aims to digitally re-skill 10 million-plus people by 2025. ''The over 1.2 million, and still growing, learners benefiting from Infosys Springboard inspire us to redouble our efforts to help navigate India into the digital future,'' Infosys Senior Vice President and Head of Education,Training and Assessment, Thirumala Arohi said.

