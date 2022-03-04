Hope India, Bangladesh would resolve any outstanding issue sans prodding from anyone else: Dipu Moni

Bangladesh Education Minister Dipu Moni on Friday underscored the deep cultural and emotional ties between India and its eastern neighbour, and expressed hope that the two countries would resolve any outstanding issue without prodding from anyone else.

The doctor-turned-senior minister in the Sheikh Hasina cabinet was speaking at a function commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Bangladesh Liberation War and the birth centenary of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the 45th International Kolkata Book Fair.

She recalled how India gave shelter to over one crore people from Bangladesh during the height of the war.

''Our past and future are integrated with each other and cannot be seen in isolation. As we understand each other deeply, if there is any problem in future, we will solve it on our own,'' Moni said.

Bangladesh is the theme country of this edition of the book fair.

When asked about the outstanding issue of Teesta River water sharing, she told reporters, ''I feel whichever course the river flows, people along the adjoining areas have right over the water. We hope to address all outstanding issues in the spirit of our long-standing friendship and mutual trust.'' She, however, quickly added that she had no message from Sheikh Hasina to convey to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the outstanding issues.

''I iterate ties between India and Bangladesh have always been vibrant with regular exchanges on cultural, people-to-people and political levels. We are two friendly nations. I am here as the education minister of Bangladesh. I thank the people of West Bengal for commemorating 50 years of our liberation in Kolkata book fair, which I had not attended before.

''This book fair reminds me of the connection between Bengalis of West Bengal, Bangladesh and elsewhere in the world. The love for the language, and art and literature unite us all,'' she said.

She also recited a renowned Bangladeshi poem on the death of Mujibur Rahman.

