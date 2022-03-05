Left Menu

China hints regulatory crackdown on various industries to continue

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 05-03-2022 07:23 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 07:23 IST
China will continue its crackdown on monopolies, the government wrote on Saturday in its work report from the Fifth Session of the 13th National People's Congress.

Amid a long regulatory crackdown that has hit a wide range of sectors, from e-commerce to private education, the government announced it would continue to improve "regulatory rules" and implement an online platform for citizens to file complaints about firms.

