China hints regulatory crackdown on various industries to continue

China will continue its crackdown on monopolies, the government wrote on Saturday in its work report from the Fifth Session of the 13th National People's Congress.

Amid a long regulatory crackdown that has hit a wide range of sectors, from e-commerce to private education, the government announced it would continue to improve "regulatory rules" and implement an online platform for citizens to file complaints about firms.

