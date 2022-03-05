Left Menu

Sisodia inaugurates swimming pools at 2 Delhi government schools

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday inaugurated two swimming pools at Delhi government schools and said students of state-run and private schools can register to get access from April 1. But from April 1, both government school students as well as private school students will get swimming coaching for free at these pools in Delhi government schools.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2022 17:36 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 17:34 IST
Sisodia inaugurates swimming pools at 2 Delhi government schools
Aam Admi Party leader Manish Sisodia (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday inaugurated two swimming pools at Delhi government schools and said students of state-run and private schools can register to get access from April 1. Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, said that with the addition of these two new pools, Delhi government schools now have 24 "state-of-the-art" swimming pools. The minister said that currently students from government schools go to learn swimming at private schools where they are charged heavily. ''But from April 1, both government school students as well as private school students will get swimming coaching for free at these pools in Delhi government schools. All Delhi students are invited to register themselves here. We have well-trained coaches at these pools to provide training to the budding swimmers,'' he said. The swimming pools are located at the Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya (SKV) Mayur Vihar and SKV Mandawali. Sisodia claimed that government school infrastructure and facilities therein are no less than that of any international universities like Harvard and Oxford. ''The Kejriwal government is committed to provide best of the world facilities to children in Delhi government schools. These buildings are even better than some of the premier institutions of India such as IITs and IIMs,'' he said. ''Now that we have a free of cost facility to learn swimming, students must take out time and register for that. Students from all across Delhi, irrespective of their socioeconomic background, will have equal and free access to these pools at Delhi government schools and this is what Baba Saheb and Bhagat Singh always dreamt of,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

 Malaysia
2
Hungary to ban all grain exports effective immediately -agriculture minister

Hungary to ban all grain exports effective immediately -agriculture minister

 Hungary
3
BRIEF-Aeroflot CEO Mikhail Poluboyarinov has left his job - Tass news agency cites source as saying

BRIEF-Aeroflot CEO Mikhail Poluboyarinov has left his job - Tass news agency...

 Global
4
Russia seizes TV broadcasting tower in Kherson

Russia seizes TV broadcasting tower in Kherson

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022